US Navy signs $22.9 billion contract with Raytheon to boost Tomahawk missile production

WASHINGTON, August 17. /TASS/. The US Navy has signed a $22.9 billion contract with Raytheon, a subsidiary of the major American defense contractor RTX Corporation, to increase production of Tomahawk cruise missiles, according to a press release published on the Pentagon’s website.

According to the document, the agreement aims to "to meet modern threats while providing industry partners with the stability required to expand their workforce, increase manufacturing throughput, and fortify supply chains." "The Department called upon industry to expand munitions production, and RTX has answered that call," said Under Secretary of War for Acquisition and Sustainment Michael P. Duffey.

"Guaranteeing our naval and joint forces have the lethal firepower they need to deter aggression and protect the homeland is paramount," said Acting Secretary of the Navy, Hung Cao.

Raytheon specified that the contract is for seven years. It aims to increase Tomahawk production to 1,000 missiles per year in the future.