Ghana-born man fighting for Russia in Ukraine speaks on special op purpose

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Nabillari Isan, a Ghana-born man fighting in Russia's special military operation, told TASS in an interview how important it is to stop Ukraine's crimes against civilians.

Nabillari Isan is a volunteer serving in the ranks of one of the units of the Russian Defense Ministry. Born in Ghana, he lives in Russia with his wife and daughter, and is a Russian citizen.

"When you're in this place (special military operation - TASS), you always have the feeling that you have to do everything to support what is happening. Russia is standing on something like: "We have to come together and speak out against crimes [against] the civilian population. This is what the special military operation is about," he said as part of the Ukraine Is Missing project.

The volunteer also noted another goal of the special military operation.

"Then it’s to speak out against Ukraine’s accession to NATO. I think this is the best thing that can be done, to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO," he added.

Earlier, he told TASS that many people join the Russian army to stamp out what he called modern-day Nazism in Ukraine Ukraine.