US and Israel agree to establish conflict resolution mechanism in Gaza — Axios

WASHINGTON, August 17. /TASS/. US president’s son·in·law Jared Kushner and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have agreed to establish a conflict resolution mechanism in the Gaza Strip that would monitor violations of agreements and prevent an escalation of tensions, Axios portal quoted sources as saying.

Egypt will take part in the formation of the mechanism, which will take into account Israel’s concerns about potential threats from the radical Palestinian movement Hamas. "If the Israelis see Hamas doing something that could be an emerging threat, they will report it to the deconfliction mechanism and it will bring it up with Hamas. This way Hamas will know we are watching them," the portal’s source said.

The source said that the prime minister has committed to taking measures to improve the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, especially with regard to water supply and sanitation.

Kushner and Netanyahu agreed to form two working groups: one on the demilitarization of Gaza and the other on the humanitarian situation.

"The gaps with the Israelis are not that great. None of us is relying on trusting Hamas," a US official told Axios. "But we think we can start doing some tangible steps. There is a ton of fearmongering as part of the political atmosphere in Israel. But if we see weapons being handed over by Hamas, that would be the first sign it is real."

According to an Axios source, the situation in Israel ahead of the October elections has led to significant concern in the country’s political circles. The opposition has criticized Netanyahu for making concessions in Gaza. As the portal notes, the four·hour meeting took place ahead of the October elections in the Jewish state, which is why the prime minister is unwilling to make significant concessions. The consultations, the story says, revealed ongoing US·Israeli disagreements and demonstrated how difficult it will be to achieve progress in the near term.