LUGANSK, August 18. /TASS/. Around 70 people, including three children, were killed in strikes by the Ukrainian armed forces over the past week, while 406 civilians, including 16 minors, were injured, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik told TASS.

"Over the past week, 475 civilians were affected by Ukrainian Nazi shelling: 406 people, including 16 minors, were injured, while 69 people, including three children, were killed. <…> The largest numbers of civilian casualties resulting from Kiev's attacks were recorded in the Belgorod Region, the Republic of Tatarstan, the DPR, and the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions," he said.

Miroshnik specified that 93% of the total number of casualties, or 442 people, were victims of Ukrainian drone strikes.

According to him, Ukrainian forces continued to use UAVs to remotely mine territories in Russian regions over the past week. "In the DPR, a 43-year-old civilian was injured in Gorlovka's Tsentralno-Gorodskoy district, while two teenagers were injured in the Nikitovsky district. In Sevastopol, four Emergencies Ministry bomb disposal specialists and a security guard at the site where the work was being carried out were killed during demining operations," he said.

In addition, according to Miroshnik, Kiev struck medical facilities and medical transport over the past week in violation of international humanitarian law. "In Rubezhnoye in the LPR, a drone attacked an ambulance, injuring a paramedic and the driver. In Yasinovataya in the DPR, three ambulance crew members and a hospital employee were injured in an attack on a medical facility," he specified.

In total, Miroshnik noted, the enemy fired nearly 7,300 various munitions at Russian territory over the past seven days.