Central Election Commission to review removing Yabloko from ballot at next meeting

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. The Central Election Commission will consider excluding the Yabloko party from the electoral ballot for the federal district at its next meeting after word came down from the Supreme Court on Monday that Yabloko's appeal against its banning had been rejected, Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission Nikolay Bulayev told TASS.

"The ballots have not yet been prepared. They have just been approved, and they are currently being adjusted. After receiving the court’s decision, the Central Election Commission will be obliged to make changes to the ballot. I think that at the next meeting of the commission, we will need to consider this issue in accordance with the court’s decision," Bulayev said.

He said that the Central Election Commission will adopt a separate decision to adjust the ballot. Earlier on Monday the Supreme Court rejected the appeal filed by Yabloko and upheld the decision to cancel the registration of the party’s federal list in the State Duma elections. Thus, the decision of the court of first instance has entered into legal force.