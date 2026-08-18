India, South Korea, UAE show growing interest in Northern Sea Route

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Interest in using the Northern Sea Route is growing among India, South Korea, Southeast Asian countries and the UAE, while an increasing number of companies are considering the Arctic route for regular shipping, Russian Far East and Arctic Development Minister Alexey Chekunkov told TASS.

"We are seeing growing interest in the Northern Sea Route from foreign countries. This is not only about China, which has set a target of increasing cargo shipments along the Northern Sea Route to 20 mln metric tons by 2030, but also India, South Korea, Southeast Asian countries and the UAE. The number of companies considering the Northern Sea Route as a route for regular shipping is increasing," he said.

The minister noted that geopolitical tensions are also fueling shippers' interest in alternative transportation routes.