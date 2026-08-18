Russian Central Election Commission excludes Yabloko party from federal ballot

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Russia’s Central Election Commission has excluded the Yabloko party from the federal ballot for the ninth State Duma (parliament) elections, a TASS correspondent reports.

The Central Election Commission has presented an adjusted ballot without any information about the Yabloko party, with the list now comprising ten parties. The changes have been approved at the commission’s meeting and introduced after the Supreme Court’s decision to cancel the registration of the party’s federal list in the State Duma elections had entered into legal force. On August 10, the first instance court upheld the Rodina party’s claim and on August 17, the appeals court rejected the Yabloko party’s appeal and confirmed the Supreme Court’s decision.

At the same time, no other party will receive No. 2, which the Yabloko party was assigned following the draw, with all members retaining their numbers. In the ballot, the United Russia party with No. 1 will be followed by the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) with No. 3, the Party of Direct Democracy, the Greens, the Just Russia party, the Rodina party, the Russian Communist Party, the Party of Pensioners, the Communists of Russia party, and the New People party, numbered from 4 to 11 respectively.

For the first time in the history of State Duma elections, the federal ballot will include ten parties. During the first State Duma elections in 1993, the ballot comprised 13 parties and blocs, in 1995 - 43, in 1999 - 26, in 2003 - 23. The federal list consisted of eleven parties in 2007, while seven parties participated in the elections in 2011, whereas 14 parties were registered in both 2016 and 2021.