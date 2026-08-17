Private helicopter crashes on Greek island of Sifnos killing three

ATHENS, August 17. /TASS/. A private helicopter tragically crashed on the Greek island of Sifnos in the Aegean Sea, resulting in the deaths of three individuals onboard, according to reports from Efimerida ton Syntakton.

The incident occurred in the Tholos area, with the cause of the crash still unknown. Preliminary information indicates that there were three victims - two men and a woman - whose identities and nationalities have not yet been disclosed. The aircraft went down immediately after taking off from a helipad in Tholos, crashing into a populated area without causing damage to nearby buildings.

Following the impact, the helicopter erupted in flames. Firefighters quickly responded to the scene, working to extinguish the blaze. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding this tragic accident.