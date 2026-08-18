Trump's approval rating falls to 33%, lowest since inauguration — poll

WASHINGTON, August 18. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump's approval rating among Americans has fallen to 33%, its lowest level since his inauguration on January 20, 2025, according to a poll conducted jointly by Reuters and international polling firm Ipsos.

Thirty-three percent of respondents approve of Trump's performance as president, while 64% disapprove. The remaining respondents did not answer.

Eighty percent of those surveyed believe the US-Iran conflict will be prolonged, while 16% expect it to end within several weeks.

According to polls regularly conducted by Reuters and Ipsos, the US president's approval rating had previously not fallen below 34% during his second term. It reached that level in June and April of this year. Trump's highest approval rating during his second term was recorded in January 2025, when 47% of respondents viewed his performance positively. During Trump's first presidential term, his approval rating fell to 33% in December 2017.

The poll was conducted from August 14 to 17 among 1,166 U S adults.