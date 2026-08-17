Serbian Socialist Party announces plans to take part in parliamentary elections on its own

BELGRADE, August 17. /TASS/. Serbia’s Socialist Party will take part in the early parliamentary elections on its own, the party’s leader and former Serbian Prime Minister Ivica Dacici said.

"The party’s Central Committee supported my statement that we will take part in the upcoming early parliamentary elections on our own and will nominate our candidate for president," he said in an interview with the Politika newspaper.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on August 14 that early parliamentary elections will be held in the country in October or November. Prior to this, he said that he hoped that the ruling Progressive Party would win the elections and he would be able to take office as prime minister.