MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. An intelligence service of a Western country, in coordination with its "Ukrainian stooges," plans to stage another anti-Russian stunt and accuse Moscow of arming drug cartels in Latin America, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) press office said.

TASS outlines the key points of the SVR statement.

Preparations for a provocation against Russia

An intelligence service from a Western country, working with its "Ukrainian stooges," plans to "stage another anti-Russian show." This time, the action takes place on the Latin American stage, with a plot the SVR likens to "a scene from a third-rate crime drug thriller."

The "directors" of the provocation against Russia naively hope to undermine Moscow’s constructive relations with Latin America and "persuade Latin American governments to support the West’s anti-Russian policy."

"Russophobes can realistically achieve only one thing: once again show their lack of moral constraints and stereotyped thinking."

Scenario of the provocation against Russia

A Western country, in coordination with Kiev, plans to accuse Russia of supplying arms to drug cartels and other organized crime groups in Latin American countries.

"Russia is to be accused of illegally providing weapons to drug cartels and other organized crime groups in Venezuela, Colombia and Mexico. To this end, Russian-made weapons seized by the enemy during the special military operation are already being brought into those countries."

The SVR said fabricated audio and video materials were also being prepared to support alleged ‘evidence’ of Russians transferring weapons to Latin Americans through intermediaries.

The operation is also expected to include forged documents purportedly showing the involvement of Russian military personnel in the scheme.