Russia expects fish export revenue to remain at 2025 level in 2026 — Shestakov

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Russia may keep its revenue from fish and seafood exports at last year's level in 2026, Federal Agency for Fishery head Ilya Shestakov said in an interview with TASS ahead of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"Export revenue may remain around the 2025 level, at about $6 bln. That's because prices are rising, with pollock prices in particular having increased over the past six months," Shestakov said.

In 2025, Russia exported 2.1 mln metric tons of fish products worth more than $6 bln.