Ukraine's access to satellite imagery expands thanks to US, private companies — NYT

NEW YORK, August 17. /TASS/. Ukraine's access to satellite imagery has significantly expanded over the past year thanks to data provided by the US government and private companies, The New York Times reports.

According to the newspaper, the commercial company Vantor, which has been cooperating with Ukraine for several years, recently launched six more satellites into orbit, increasing its total to ten. Its satellites are now capable of daily coverage of up to 7 million square kilometers of the Earth's surface, enough for repeated observation of the entire combat zone in Ukraine.

The satellites can image the same area up to 15 times per day. This allows the military to monitor even small changes in the terrain.