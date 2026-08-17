Even before special operation Ukraine used allies’ satellite imagery against Russia — NYT

NEW YORK, August 17. /TASS/. Ukraine used satellite imagery provided by allied governments and commercial companies to target Russia even before the start of the special military operation in 2022, The New York Times says.

According to the newspaper, until recently, access to such data remained limited and was provided primarily to the highest military command for strategic planning. Moreover, the NYT reports, the supply of satellite information could be interrupted and depended on the political decisions of the allies.

The newspaper recalls that in March 2025, US President Donald Trump ordered a temporary halt to the transfer of satellite imagery to Ukraine through the Pentagon. Access to this information was later restored.