Visiting Myanmar’s leader to discuss deepening strategic cooperation with Russia — daily

BANGKOK, August 18. /TASS/. The official visit by President Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar to Russia is aimed at strengthening strategic cooperation between the two countries in the spheres of economy and security, The Global New Light of Myanmar reported.

"The President will cordially discuss matters related to the further consolidation of existing friendly relations and strategic cooperation across all areas of mutual interest, including economic, security and social spheres," the daily wrote.

Min Aung Hlaing arrived in Moscow on Monday. Among other officials, he is accompanied by Foreign Minister Tin Maung Swe, Minister of National Planning, Investment and Foreign Economic Relations Khin Maung Yi, Education Minister Chaw Chaw Sein, Health Minister Thet Khaing Win, Energy Minister Ko Ko Lwin, Minister of Industry Charlie Than, as well as CEO Soe Myint Maung of the Myanmar Space Agency. During his visit, the republic’s president will attend the Russia-Myanmar Business Forum.