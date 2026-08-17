Russian frigate Pallada sails off from DPRK — captain

WONSAN (North Korea), August 17. /TASS/. The Russian frigate Pallada has left North Korea’s port of Wonsan, the ship’s Captain Nikolay Zorchenko told TASS.

"The Pallada’s visit to Wonsan was a complete success. All the goals and tasks set before us have been fully accomplished. Most importantly, we commemorated the 81st anniversary of Korea’s liberation from Japanese invaders, visited the memorial to Soviet liberators, attended cultural events in the Kalma tourist zone, visited a food processing plant, established a sister-city relationship with and maintain good relations with Wonsan University, and held sporting events," Zorchenko emphasized.

The sailing ship’s departure from the pier drew several hundred townspeople – despite pouring rain and thunderstorms, people came to see the Russian sailors off. The Slavic Woman's Farewell march rang out from the deck of the Pallada, while Koreans gathered on the shore waved their hands, chanted words of encouragement, and wished the crew a safe journey. The atmosphere was truly festive.

On shore, the ship was seen off by Igor Savchenko, a representative of the Russian Federal Fisheries Agency (Rosrybolovstvo), Tatyana Zhuk, rector of the Far Eastern State Technical Fisheries University (Dalrybvtuz), as well as representatives of the North Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Wonsan city authorities, and Gangwon Province.

The Russian frigate was in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) on a goodwill visit from August 14 to 17, timed to coincide with the 81st anniversary of Korea’s liberation from Japanese occupation.

The Pallada is a sailing vessel owned by Dalrybvtuz, an educational institution under the jurisdiction of the Federal Fisheries Agency. Over the course of 36 years of service, the frigate has completed three circumnavigations and nine transoceanic voyages in the waters of the Atlantic, Pacific, and Indian Oceans. Over the years, more than 15,000 cadets have undergone training on the vessel. From Wonsan, the sailing ship headed to its home port of Vladivostok, where it will take part in the Eastern Economic Forum events.