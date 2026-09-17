France not at war with Russia, but not at peace with it either — French Foreign Ministry

PARIS, September 17. /TASS/. France is not at war with Russia, but neither is there peace between the two countries, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said.

"There is no peace between us, but we are not at war with Russia either," the minister said in an interview with LCI television.

He reiterated his previous statement that France is facing disinformation campaigns and cyberattacks allegedly linked to Russia.

The top French diplomat also said that France would continue its support for Ukraine.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed rumors of a possible mobilization in Russia as "complete and utter nonsense," warned Kiev that Moscow had the means to respond to threats against civil aviation, and discussed the Russian forces advancing in the special military operation.