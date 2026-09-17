Russian companies in talks with Japan, S. Korea on resuming direct flights — diplomat

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Russian air carriers are currently involved in technical consultations with Japan and the Republic of Korea about resuming direct air service, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko has told Izvestia.

"Technical consultations continue directly at the level of our air carriers and transport agencies," he said. "The conversation is difficult and complex."

"Everything that has transpired was not our initiative. Unfortunately, our former partners have chosen to make this step. Nevertheless, we still remain hopeful that we will eventually be able to resume travel links, especially since it is economically beneficial for them," the senior Russian diplomat added.