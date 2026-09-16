Ukrainian attacks leave civilian killed, 7 others injured in DPR over past day — leader

DONETSK, September 16. /TASS/. One civilian was killed and seven others were injured in Ukrainian drone attacks on the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day, Denis Pushilin, the DPR head, said.

"In the village of Zolotaryovka in the Khartsyzsk municipality, a woman born in 1962 was killed as houses were attacked <…>. A woman born in 1946 and a man born in 1955 were injured," the DPR leader wrote on Max channel. According to him, a woman born in 1986 and a man born in 1978 sustained moderate injuries as a result of an attack on a passenger car in the Nikitovka District of Gorlovka. Also, a woman born in 1969 was severely injured as a public transport stop came under attack, and two men born in 1992 and 1966 suffered moderate injuries, he added.

In all, 11 houses, seven civilian infrastructure facilities, three buses, a tram, special vehicles, three trucks and four passenger cars were damaged from actions by the Ukrainian army in the municipalities of Donetsk, Makeyevka, Gorlovka, Khartsyzsk, Debaltsevo, and Torez, and in the Volnovakha and Mangush municipalities, Pushilin concluded.