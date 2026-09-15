Russia backs sovereign right of nations to choose their energy mix — Energy Minister

WASHINGTON, September 15. /TASS/. Russia upholds the sovereign right of every country to independently determine its energy consumption mix, Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov told TASS.

"Russia’s position is to respect the sovereign right of every country to determine its own development path and energy mix. This embodies the principle of energy justice, which is supported by our BRICS colleagues," Tsivilyov said ahead of the G20 ministerial energy meeting in Houston, Texas, which runs through September 16.

He made these remarks when asked about the role of green energy and energy transition prospects amid global market challenges.

"There are no 'good' or 'bad' energy sources--all available sources and technologies can contribute to ensuring energy security, depending on national conditions and priorities," the minister noted. "We insist that fossil fuels must be used with maximum efficiency. At the same time, existing energy assets need further modernization and optimization, supplemented by diverse alternative energy sources."

This roadmap is enshrined in long-term development plans for the Russian fuel and energy sector, including the Russian Energy Strategy through 2050, Tsivilyov added, noting that Moscow offers this approach to all partners interested in mutually beneficial cooperation.

The United States holds the G20 presidency this year. The G20 meetings in the U.S. will culminate in a summit scheduled for December 14-15 in Doral, near Miami, Florida.