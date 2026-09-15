Russia to factor Finland’s nuclear deterrence move into military planning - MFA

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Russia will factor Finland’s decision to join the French nuclear deterrence initiative into its military planning, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told TASS.

Asked how Moscow viewed Finland’s participation in the French-proposed European nuclear deterrence initiative, Grushko said: "Unequivocally negatively. This step undermines and weakens the non-proliferation regime, weakens regional and European security and, ultimately, certainly does nothing to enhance Finland’s own security."

"Since this is now a new reality, we will take it into account in our military planning and force development," Grushko emphasized.