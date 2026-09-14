Estonia discusses joining French 'forward nuclear deterrence' project, prime minister says

PARIS, September 14. /TASS/. Estonia is in talks with France about joining Paris’ initiative on so-called forward nuclear deterrence, Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal told AFP.

Michal said that this was not an initiative that countries could simply join, as it required certain capabilities and a certain level of readiness. He noted that France was also helping ensure Estonia’s independence by deploying its troops there. He added that if nuclear cooperation could be deepened, it probably would be, and that Estonia was already under NATO’s nuclear umbrella.

Earlier on Monday, Finland decided to join the so-called forward nuclear deterrence project promoted by France. Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen said that the French initiative does not impose NATO-style collective defense obligations on participating countries.

In March, French President Emmanuel Macron said that Paris planned to move toward a "forward deterrence" initiative involving joint exercises with partner countries as well as the deployment of elements of France’s strategic forces in other European countries. He also announced plans to expand the country’s nuclear arsenal, while Paris no longer plans to disclose the exact number of warheads.