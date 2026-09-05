Putin orders three-day suspension of strikes on Kiev starting at midnight — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a three-day suspension of strikes on Kiev starting at midnight in connection with US negotiators’ consultations there, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

Earlier, Ukrainian media reported that the Ukrainian army would observe a ceasefire from midnight on September 5 through September 8.

"Such information did come from Ukraine. Russian President Putin, the supreme commander-in-chief, has ordered a three-day suspension of strikes on Kiev starting at midnight today. This has to do with the Americans’ consultations that are being prepared and will be held in Kiev," Peskov said, when asked if the Kremlin was aware of the Ukrainian ceasefire and whether Russia would do the same.

US negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner arrived in Moscow earlier on Saturday. Putin is expected to meet with them, Peskov told TASS. After Moscow, Witkoff and Kushner will travel to Kiev.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters that Witkoff and Kushner were always welcome in Russia and that Moscow was pleased to work with them. US President Donald Trump, in turn, said Washington’s shuttle diplomacy could create conditions for resolving the conflict in Ukraine. He told reporters at the White House on Friday that Witkoff and Kushner would embark on another mission to Russia. Trump added that the US had a vision of what peace agreements between Russia and Ukraine could look like.