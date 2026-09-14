Finland does not intend to host nuclear weapons in peacetime — president

STOCKHOLM, September 14. /TASS/. Despite joining the French initiative on advanced nuclear deterrence, Finland does not intend to host nuclear weapons President Alexander Stubb has said.

"The French initiative does not replace or overlap with NATO's nuclear deterrence. Finland's primary objective is to act as part of NATO and the European Union. Finland does not intend to let nuclear weapons be deployed on its territory in peacetime," he wrote on the social network X.

Earlier on Monday, Finland decided to join the project promoted by France known as forward nuclear deterrence. As Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen has stated, the French initiative does not entail NATO-style collective defense obligations for participating countries.