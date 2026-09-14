LUGANSK, September 14. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army lost almost 9,500 troops, including foreign mercenaries, who were killed or wounded in the special military operation zone over the past week, Russian military expert Andrey Marochko said.

"As for the enemy’s medical and irrecoverable losses, about 9,480 Ukrainian militants and mercenaries were killed or wounded. Russia’s Battlegroup Center, operating in the Donetsk People’s Republic, inflicted the heaviest manpower losses on Ukrainian formations," he wrote on the VKontakte social media platform.

Russian forces destroyed 5,600 unmanned aerial vehicles, 12 unmanned boats, 19 seagoing vessels, 71 armored combat vehicles, 31 field artillery pieces, 25 electronic warfare systems and counterbattery radars, as well as nearly 600 combat vehicles of various types over the past week, Marochko added.