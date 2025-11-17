Attempt on Russian security chief’s life prevented at Moscow cemetery

MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. A group of saboteurs, acting on an assignment from Ukrainian security services, has plotted an attempt to assassinate Secretary of the Russian Security Council Sergey Shoigu, the Moskovsky Komsomolets newspaper reported.

The attempted assassination was intended to occur when Shoigu visited his relatives’ grave at Moscow’s Troyekurovskoye Cemetery.

On November 14, the Federal Security Service (FSB)’s public relations center announced the thwarting of a terrorist attack against a senior Russian official. The attack was planned at the grave of his relatives in a Moscow cemetery, using a video camera hidden in a vase of flowers. Three accomplices in the plot were detained: two Russian spouses and a migrant from a Central Asian country. But the identity of their target was not unveiled until today.