Russia interested in intensifying development of ties with EAEU nations — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, December 21. /TASS/. Russia demonstrates a sincere interest in intensifying joint work on the comprehensive development of relations with the partners in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Russian President Vladimir Putin said at an EAEU meeting in a narrow format.

"Our country highly appreciates the mutually beneficial multifaceted cooperation with our partners in the EAEU, and we are sincerely interested in intensifying joint work on the comprehensive development of our ties," the Russian leader said.

Putin is sure that all the colleagues share this attitude.

"This is why I hope that today's meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council will be productive and will allow us to make significant progress on all our issues of mutual interest," he added, giving the floor to the current Chairman of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko.