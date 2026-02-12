Musk says encounter with aliens could occur during space exploration

WASHINGTON, February 12. /TASS/. US billionaire Elon Musk believes that while exploring different star systems, humanity may come across extraterrestrial life.

"I can't imagine anything more epic than a mass driver on the Moon and a self-sustaining city on the Moon, and then going beyond the Moon to Mars, going throughout our solar system, and ultimately being out there among the stars and visiting all these star systems," Musk said in a speech published on his X account. "Maybe we'll meet aliens. Maybe we’ll see some civilizations that lasted for millions of years, and we’ll find the remnants of ancient alien civilizations," he added.

In his view, this will require building factories on the Moon and launching AI space exploration satellites using mass drivers.