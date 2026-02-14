BERLIN, February 14. /TASS/. Alice Weidel, co-chair of the Alternative for Germany (AfD), has called on German authorities to cease supporting Kiev and instead pursue diplomatic negotiations, echoing the approach taken by US President Donald Trump.

In a speech at an AfD event, Weidel emphasized the urgency of peace, criticizing what she described as "completely anti-Russian rhetoric" and the ongoing provision of financial and military aid to Ukraine. She posted a video of her remarks on her X social media platform, stating, "We need peace as soon as possible. We must stop further fueling this war with such rhetoric and resources."

Weidel argued that Germany should stop "feeding" the Ukrainian regime and instead pressure it into negotiations, aligning her stance with Trump's diplomatic strategy. She concluded by asserting that this should be the primary responsibility of German policymakers.