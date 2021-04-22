Ukrainian vessel detained in Crimea over illegal fishing, Russia’s FSB says

SIMFEROPOL, April 22. /TASS/. Russian border guards in Crimea have detained a Ukrainian fishing vessel to the northwest of Cape Priboyny for illegal fishing in Russia’s exclusive economic zone. The court ruled to impose a fine of 257,000 rubles ($3,354) on the vessel’s captain and confiscated the fishing nets, the FSB Border Control Directorate in Crimea told reporters on Thursday.

"During the control activity, Russian border guards identified two crewmembers, citizens of Ukraine. Several dozen flounder and devil fish, more than 5,000 meters of fishing nets were found aboard the motor boat. The vessel was escorted to the settlement of Chernomoskoye to draw up administrative papers and hand them over to court. On April 21, the Republic of Crimea’s Chernomosky court found the vessel’s captain born in 1987 guilty of an administrative offense and imposed an administrative fine in the amount of 257,000 rubles on him with the confiscation of the instrument of the offense (fishing nets)," the report said.

According to FSB, the captain was charged under part 2 of Section 8.17 of Russia’s Code of Administrative Offenses ("Violation of the rules for the extraction of aquatic biological resources and other rules regulating commercial fishing and other types of fishing in inland sea waters, in the territorial sea, on the continental shelf and in the exclusive economic zone of the Russian Federation").