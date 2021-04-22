Russian detained in Sevastopol on charges of spying for Ukraine

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Security Service in Crimea’s Sevastopol has detained a Russian citizen who collected secret data about the Black Sea Fleet for Ukraine’s military intelligence, the FSB Center for Public Relations told TASS.

A criminal investigation into high treason (Article 275 of the Russian Criminal Code) has been launched against him.

"The FSB in Sevastopol has detained a citizen of Russia, who deliberately collected and handed over to the Main Intelligence Department of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry data containing state secrets about the Black Sea Fleet’s activity, which could be detrimental to the state’s defense potential," according to the statement.

If found guilty, the suspect faces between 12 and 20 years behind bars.