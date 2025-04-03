Trump expresses confidence that Putin, Zelensky ready for deal on Ukraine

WASHINGTON, April 4. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said he believes that both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky of Ukraine are ready for a deal.

"He is ready to make a deal," Trump said about Zelensky, as he spoke to reporters on board Air Force One on Thursday while heading from Washington to Miami. "And I think that President Putin is ready to make a deal."

"Europe has not been successful in dealing with President Putin but I think I will be successful," he went on to say, referring to the situation around Ukraine.

Trump said a lot of progress had been made in discussing a settlement in Ukraine. He also said he spoke by phone with Zelensky "not too long ago," but it remained unclear whether he was referring to the conversation that happened on March 19 or whether they had talked again since then.