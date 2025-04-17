Hungarian officials not to come to Victory Day parade in Moscow — Orban’s office

BUDAPEST, April 17. /TASS/. Hungary will not be officially represented in Moscow at the celebration of the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, because it sided with Nazi Germany, head of the Prime Minister Office Gergely Gulyas said.

When asked whether any Hungarian presence is possible at the parade on May 9, he said that "this definitely will not happen." According to him, "even if the countries of Western Europe were on good terms with Russia, it would still not make sense for Hungary to take part in the celebrations, as the end of World War II marked a bitter defeat for the country."

Earlier, Gulyas said that "for the Hungarian people, the end of World War II had a different meaning than for other countries that participated in it."

During the Second World War, Hungary supported Nazi Germany and participated in military operations against the countries of the anti-Hitler coalition. Hungarian units fought on the Eastern Front against Soviet troops, and later, during the offensive of the Red Army, they fought side by side with German troops to hold positions in their country, including in Budapest. After the end of World War II, the Hungarian government condemned fascism, but the memory of the fallen soldiers remains in the country. This is why Hungarians feel somewhat different about the war than those countries that were victimized by Nazi Germany starting in the late 1930s.