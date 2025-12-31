IN BRIEF: Key takeaways from Vladimir Putin's New Year's address to Russian people

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, December 31. /TASS/ - Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered his traditional New Year's address from the Kremlin. First it was broadcast in the country's easternmost time zone, where midnight had already set in - Kamchatka and Chukotka.

Before midnight local time, Putin's New Year's greeting will be seen in all other time zones of Russia.

TASS has compiled the head of state's key statements from his New Year’s address.

All residents of the country link their plans and hopes with the Motherland.

"Of course, each of us has our own, personal, special, and unique plans. But they are inseparable from the fate of our homeland and from our sincere desire to benefit it. After all, we are together - the people of Russia," the head of state noted.

The President separately congratulated the participants in the special military operation.

"I congratulate all our soldiers and commanders on the upcoming New Year! We believe in you and our Victory!" the head of state said.

"You have taken on the responsibility of fighting for your native land, for truth and justice. Millions of people across Russia - I assure you! -are with you on this New Year's Eve. They are thinking of you, worrying about you, hoping for you," he added.

The strength of national unity determines the country's sovereignty, security, and future.

"The strength of our unity determines the sovereignty and security of the Fatherland, its development, and its future," the head of state stressed.

The President wished the country's citizens health, happiness, mutual understanding, prosperity and inspiring love.

"Dear friends! <…> I wish everyone health and happiness, mutual understanding and prosperity. And, of course, love, which inspires," the head of state said.