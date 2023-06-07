China, Russia complete 2nd stage of aerial patrol over western Pacific — top brass

BEIJING, June 7. /TASS/. Aircraft of the Air Force of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army and the Russian Aerospace Forces completed the second stage of their joint aerial patrolling over the western Pacific, China’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"The Chinese and Russian militaries completed the second stage of the sixth joint strategic patrol in the airspace over the western part of the Pacific Ocean," the ministry said in a statement posted on its website, providing no other details.

The Chinese Defense Ministry reported on June 6 that the militaries from China and Russia conducted a joint aerial patrol over the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea. The Japanese and South Korean air forces scrambled their aircraft due to the China-Russia joint aerial patrol.