Ukrainian opposition leader sends letter to Trump saying Kiev had motive to kill him

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Ukrainian opposition politician Viktor Medvedchuk has sent a letter to US presidential nominee Donald Trump, where he pointed to a potential Ukrainian link in the recent attempt on his life.

Medvedchuk, the former leader of the Opposition Platform For Life party, which is banned in Ukraine, who now leads the Other Ukraine movement, suggested that Trump’s repeated calls for peace in Ukraine made him a target. "This peace means the loss of power for the Zelensky’s Nazi regime and its American sponsors from the Biden administration," the letter, made available to TASS, says.

"This is why, esteemed Mr. Trump, you have become an enemy for Ukrainian neo-Nazi Zelensky. And this scoundrel will stop at nothing to keep you from winning the presidential race," Medvedchuk said in his letter. "I think that a Ukrainian link may appear in the assassination attempt case."

Medvedchuk recalled that a day prior to the attempt to kill Trump chief of Ukraine’s military intelligence Kirill Budanov said that the Ukrainian authorities had tried to stage an attempt on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s life and several days before that chief of the Ukrainian presidential office Andrey Yermak had warned that any Ukrainians who want to make peace with Russia would be eliminated.

"Physical elimination of political opponents and political corruption are links in a chain for those who are seeking to stay in power and are profiting from the war in Ukraine by means of selling weapons to Ukrainian neo-Nazis," he wrote in the letter. "NATO countries continue militarizing Ukraine through rendering armed and financial support for the group of plotters who are illegally holding power in Ukraine. According to the report by the US Department of Defense Office of Inspector General, the United States has supplied more than $70 bln worth of weapons to Ukraine since 2022."

Risk of the conflict expansion

According to Medvedchuk, lavish weapons and ammunition supplies to Ukraine promote the conflict escalating and create serious risks of weapons spread after the conflict is over. Air defense systems, drones, guided ammunition that have been supplied to Kiev are freely circulating on the weapons black market and are used by radical and terrorist groups worldwide.

"The usurpation of power by Zelensky and his personal interest in continuing hostilities in Ukraine to stay in power may lead to a bigger escalation of the conflict, its territorial expansion and the involvement of third countries, may entail more casualties, new acts of aggression and new threats to the entire world," Medvedchuk warned. "This threat can be thwarted when support for Zelensky’s criminal regime is stopped."

He wished Trump good health, firmness and victory in the upcoming presidential election in the United States. "I am sure you are ready to take resolute actions, condemn and punish the criminal regime in Kiev, impose personal sanctions on its most heinous and corrupt representatives. The sooner this happens, the sooner global political players will be able to begin talks on a new world order and the more human lives will be saved on our planet," he emphasized.

Attempt on Trump’s life

Former US President Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt at an election rally in Pennsylvania on July 13. A bullet grazed the ex-president’s ear but he is in stable condition. As a result of the shooting, one of his supporters was killed. The attacker, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, was killed by Secret Service agents. The motives of the perpetrator are still unknown.