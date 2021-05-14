Russian government approves list of unfriendly countries.

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. The Russian government has approved a list of unfriendly countries. There are two names on the list - the United States and the Czech Republic. The instruction was uploaded to the official portal of legal information on Friday.

"… To approve the attached list of countries that commit unfriendly actions towards Russia, Russian citizens or Russian legal entities," the instruction says.

There are two countries on the list (the United States and the Czech Republic) to which measures will be applied in accordance with President Vladimir Putin's decree of April 23. The Czech Republic will be allowed to hire no more than 19 Russian nationals to work for its embassy, and the United States, not a single one.