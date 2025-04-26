Brussels wants ‘toxic’ von der Leyen to resign — magazine

GENEVA, April 27. /TASS/. High-ranking EU officials are increasingly aware of the toxic nature of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and want her to resign, Switzerland’s Die Weltwoche reported, citing sources in the EU diplomatic circles.

According to the magazine, Brussels believes that the resignation of the European Commission chief could "unblock many processes" in the EU. Die Weltwoche pointed out that the political crisis in the EU does not speak in favor of von der Leyen's political and diplomatic gifts. "In the west - a trade dispute with the United States, in the east - the conflict in Ukraine and worsening relations with Russia (sanctions are also a form of trade war). In addition, the confrontation with China, which is not very encouraging for the continent, continues," the magazine emphasized.

US President Donald Trump has not met with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen since his inauguration on January 20. During that time, Secretary of State Marco Rubio canceled two meetings with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, who came to Washington for the purpose. Rubio said this was due to scheduling conflicts.