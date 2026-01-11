KURSK, January 11. /TASS/. Artillery units of Russia’s Battlegroup North wiped out over 110 Ukrainian targets in the Sumy and Kharkov regions in the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Artillery units of Battlegroup North destroyed over 110 targets of the Ukrainian armed forces in the past week. Artillery crews wipe out drone control points, observation posts, field ammunition and fuel depots in the Sumy and Kharkov regions every day. More than ten targets were hit with Krasnopol gilded artillery shells," the statement reads.

An artillery battalion commander with the callsign Kulak said that battlegroup members particularly targeted engineering and special equipment used by the Ukrainian army to strengthen fortifications. "We are active in all areas around the clock. Scouts identify targets not only along the line of contact but also behind the enemy lines, where vehicles carrying ammunition and food supplies are destroyed before they reach their destination," he specified.