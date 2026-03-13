Serbian Patriarch calls on Putin, other leaders to prevent expulsion of Serbs from Kosovo

BELGRADE, March 13. /TASS/. Serbian Patriarch Porfirije has issued a heartfelt appeal to global leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump, and several others, urging them to intervene and prevent the expulsion of Serbs from Kosovo and Metohija. This plea comes in response to actions taken by the self-proclaimed authorities in Pristina, which threaten the stability and heritage of the Serbian community in the region.

In a letter addressed to prominent figures such as Pope Leo XIV, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and UNESCO Director-General Khaled El-Enany, Patriarch Porfirije calls on them to leverage their influence to compel the Pristina authorities to revoke a highly discriminatory law targeting foreigners.

The patriarch warns that the implementation of this law would severely restrict Serbs' access to education and healthcare, jeopardize the livelihoods of healthcare and educational workers, and potentially trigger a mass exodus of Orthodox Serbs from this centuries-old Christian land. Kosovo is home to approximately 1,300 Orthodox churches, monasteries, and other sacred sites, many of which have been destroyed over the years. Notably, four of these sites are listed on UNESCO’s World Heritage in Danger, underscoring their global cultural significance.

Patriarch Porfirije emphasizes the unique Christian heritage of Kosovo, highlighting that nowhere else in Europe is there such a dense concentration of Christian shrines, making the region a vital part of the shared cultural and religious history of the continent.