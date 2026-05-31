Colombia's presidential election ran smoothly, authorities say

BUENOS AIRES, June 1. /TASS/. Voting in Colombia's presidential election proceeded peacefully, according to Hernan Penagos, head of the National Civil Registry.

"Today, millions of Colombians voted in a peaceful atmosphere," he said following the closure of polling stations.

Penagos stated earlier that preliminary results showing a clear voting trend would likely be available by 6:30 p.m. local time (11:30 p.m. GMT on May 31).

Eleven candidates are competing for the country's highest office. According to the latest polls, the frontrunners are Ivan Cepeda, the candidate of the ruling left-wing Historic Pact coalition; far-right businessman Abelardo de la Espriella; and Paloma Valencia, a representative of the center-right Democratic Center party.

To win in the first round, a candidate must secure an absolute majority of the vote, 50% plus one vote. Otherwise, a runoff election will be held on June 21.