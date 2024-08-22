Russia opposes Taiwan independence 'in any form' — communique

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Russia reaffirms its commitment to the "one China" principle and categorically rejects the idea of Taiwan's independence, according to the Russian-Chinese communique signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on the part of Russia.

The document was adopted following the regular meeting of the heads of government of Russia and China, which took place on August 21 during the visit of Chinese State Council Premier Li Qiang to Russia.

"The Russian side reaffirms its commitment to the 'one China' principle, recognizes that there is only one China in the world. Taiwan is an integral part of China, and the government of the People's Republic of China is the only government representing the whole of China. The Russian side strongly opposes Taiwan's independence in any form," the document said.

According to it, Russia firmly supports China's actions to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as to unify the country.

China, for its part, "supports the Russian side's efforts to ensure security and stability, national development and prosperity, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and opposes external interference in Russia's internal affairs."