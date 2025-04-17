BERLIN, April 17. /TASS/. Germany has updated the list of arms transferred to Ukraine to include 66 MRAP armored vehicles, one IRIS-T SLM missile, 70 Vector reconnaissance drones with spare parts, and other weapons, according to the list published on the German government's website.

The new package also includes shells for Leopard 2 tanks, four Diehl Defense kinetic defense vehicles, 38,000 munitions for Gepard SAMs, three Zuzana 2 self-propelled artillery units, 27,000 artillery shells of 155 mm caliber, and 1,000 of 122 mm caliber. Berlin also handed Kiev 150 HF-1 attack drones, 10 ground drones, six Bergepanzer 2 armored vehicles with spare parts, four Wisent 1 armored mine-clearing vehicles with spare parts, and two minesweepers.

Additional items include 41 ground surveillance radars, 187 laser rangefinders, 92 infrared binoculars, 55 diving scooters, three border vehicles, 917 RGW-90 anti-tank grenade launchers, 3,769 G3 assault rifles, and 800 MK 556 assault rifles. In addition, Ukraine received 150,000 tourniquets and 534 sleeping bags.

Germany is preparing to supply Kiev with four IRIS-T (SLM/SLS) air defense systems, missiles for IRIS-T SLM/SLS, missiles for the Patriot system, 120 IGLA anti-aircraft missiles, 316 Vector reconnaissance drones, 30 RQ-35 HEIDRUN reconnaissance drones, and 1,100 ground surveillance radars.

Germany remains the second-largest arms supplier to Ukraine, following the US. Since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, Germany has provided Kiev with various forms of support worth about €44 billion. Russia has repeatedly stated that the continued supply of weapons to the Kiev regime only prolongs the conflict.