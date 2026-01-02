UN chief concerned about rising toll on civilians in Ukraine conflict — spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS, January 2. /TASS/. United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres is deeply concerned about rising civilian casualties in the Ukraine conflict, his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said, commenting on the recent drone attack on the village of Khorly in the Kherson Region.

"The Secretary General remains deeply concerned about the rising toll on civilians and the destruction of critical civilian infrastructure, including energy facilities and ports, from the ongoing attacks in Ukraine, as well as in the Russian Federation. This includes the latest reported attack on the territory of the Kherson Region <...>, where due to lack of access, the United Nations is not in a position to verify any details," he pointed out.

"Attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure are prohibited under international law. No matter where they occur, they are unacceptable and must stop," Dujarric stressed.

According to the spokesperson, the UN chief "reiterates the importance of a full, immediate and unconditional ceasefire as a first step towards a just, comprehensive and lasting peace in Ukraine, in line with the UN Charter, international law and relevant UN resolutions."

Earlier, Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo said that on January 1, the Ukrainian army had carried out a drone attack on a cafe and a hotel in the village of Khorly where people were celebrating the New Year. According to the Russian Investigative Committee, the attack killed 27 people, including two minors, and left another 31 injured.