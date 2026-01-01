{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Ukraine under Zelensky has no right to exist as a state — Medvedchuk

The leader of the Other Ukraine movement Viktor Medvedchuk stressed that "the Ukrainian people should determine their future"
Viktor Medvedchuk Irina Yakovleva/TASS
Viktor Medvedchuk
© Irina Yakovleva/TASS

MOSCOW, January 2. /TASS/. Ukraine under the terrorist regime of Vladimir Zelensky has no right to exist as a state, Viktor Medvedchuk, the leader of the Other Ukraine movement told TASS in a comment on the Ukrainian attack against a caf· and a hotel in the Kherson Region.

In violation of norms of international law and antiterrorist conventions of the UN, "a group of persons with Vladimir Zelensky, which usurped the power in Ukraine, resorts to committing terrorist acts in the territory of the Russian Federation, linked with deliberate murder of civilian population, which is the state terrorism, and the country itself - is the terrorist state," Medvedchuk said.

"Such state has no right to exist. It should be destroyed and the Ukrainian people should determine their future," he stressed.

Ukraine is playing Russian roulette by attacking Putin's residence — magazine
Valeurs Actuelles notes the complete lack of response from Kiev's European allies
Ukraine lost about twenty fighter jets in 2025
Kiev also lost at least eight Su-27 and ten MiG-29 airplanes over the last year
Handover of Tomahawks to Kiev to irreparably damage US-Russia ties — diplomat
Moscow is hopeful that Washington will hear its message on the potential supply of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, Maria Zakharova stated
Five children taken to hospital following Ukrainian attack on Kherson Region
Meanwhile, the Russian Investigative Committee has launched a criminal investigation based on Article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code, committee spokesperson Svetlana Petrenko announced
Top defense official calls Russian army ‘world’s most combat-ready’
According to Andrey Belousov, the Russian army has proven in practice that it can ensure the country's sovereignty
FACTBOX: New Year’s key traditions reviewed
The custom of decorating Christmas trees dates back to biblical myths
FACTBOX: Celebrities who passed away in 2025
In 2025, a great many well-known politicians, statesmen, scientists and cultural figures passed away
Earth to be illuminated by year’s largest Sun on January 3
The difference between the Sun's diameters in January and July will be most noticeable when professional photographs are placed side by side, astronomers noted
Over thousand soldiers desert from Ukrainian army daily — reporter
Accoridng to Ukrainian journalist Vladimir Boyko, this number means the army is gone, and it can no longer be rebuilt
Putin visited frontline command center, heard report on liberation of Krasnoarmeysk
Apart from that, Commander of the Battlegroup Center Valery Solodchuk reported to the president about the progress in the elimination of a Ukrainian battlegroup near the Krasnoarmeysk-Dimitrov agglomeration
FACTBOX: Cities awarded Russia’s New Year’s capital title
TASS has prepared this factbox on the project dubbed The New Year’s Capital of Russia
Ukraine takes part in NATO Article 5 response drills for first time ever
Around 1,500 civil and military specialists took part in maneuvers all over Europe
Kiev spends Western funds on civilian killings, Russian diplomat says
Earlier, Kherson Region Governor said that a drone attack on a cafe and a hotel had killed 24 people and left another 50 injured
Zelensky wouldn't dare to attack Putin's residence without direct order — ex-PM
Nikolay Azarov also stressed that the target had been chosen deliberately
Kim Jong Un wishes Happy New Year to soldiers serving in Russia
The North Korean leader called on the KPA soldiers to remain brave
PREVIEW: Digital ruble greenlit for Russian budget revenues
The mass introduction of the digital ruble for all categories of users is planned from September 2026
FACTBOX: New Year holidays in Russia
According to a government decree, the New Year holidays in 2025–2026 will last 12 days — from Wednesday, December 31, 2025, to Sunday, January 11, 2026
Kiev prepared for attack on cafe in Khorly in advance — expert
Military expert Vitaly Kiselev condemned the attack, describing it as "not just a terrorist act but a tragic reflection of the 21st century’s brutal realities"
Trump promises to strive for peace on earth in 2026
The US President didn't answer questions about the CIA's role in the attack on Venezuela or whether American troops would put boots on the ground in Ukraine
Russia-EU relations may change under new European Commission — diplomat
"I don’t think that the Russia-EU dialogue is lost forever," Vladislav Maslennikov said
British, EU intelligence behind attack on Kherson Region — Akhmat commandoes' chief says
Lieutenant-General Apty Alaudinov noted that Ukraine is reporting to US President Donald Trump its readiness to sign a peace agreement, while simultaneously taking actions that provoke the Russian side to retaliate
Russia to retaliate Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia’s actions against Russian embassies — MFA
On December 30, the charges d'affaires of Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia were summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, where they were presented with a strong protest
IN BRIEF: Key takeaways from Vladimir Putin's New Year's address to Russian people
TASS has compiled the head of state's key statements from his New Year’s address
Ukraine is playing Russian roulette by attacking Putin's residence — magazine
Valeurs Actuelles notes the complete lack of response from Kiev's European allies
Attempts continue to expand Ukraine conflict to entire Europe — newspaper
Selvi believes that the forces supporting Ukraine are plotting to set Turkey and Russia against each other
IN BRIEF: Ukrainian army carries out drone strike on civilians in Kherson Region
According to preliminary reports, over 24 people, including a child, were killed, and another 29 people, among them five kids, suffered injuries
Over 8,300 Aeroflot passengers celebrated New Year in flight
On the night of December 31 to January 1, Aeroflot operated 42 festive flights
Ukraine to face inevitable retaliation for attack on Kherson Region — Medvedev
In his view, Banderites must be eliminated wherever they are, be it Ukraine or Europe
Business jet crashes in Tver Region killing ten
"There were three pilots and seven passengers on board. All of them died," the source reported
Press review: Russia may revise Ukraine talks post attack and China launches Taiwan drills
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, December 30th
Russia to provide decoded data from Ukrainian drone to US — Defense Ministry
According to the ministry, Russian intelligence officers examining the navigation system of one of the Ukrainian drones shot down during the attack managed to extract the file containing flight plan data
EU structures involved in arms supplies to Ukraine to be responsible for consequences
"EU structures and individuals involved in supplies of lethal weapons and fuels to the Ukrainian army will bear responsibility for any consequences of such actions amid the ongoing special military operation," it said
EU refuses to believe Kiev's attack on Putin's residence
As EU top diplomat Kaja Kallas asserted, this is "a deliberate distraction" and its aim is to "derail real progress towards peace"
US peace plan, special military operation, contacts in UAE: what Putin said
According to the Russian leader, the US list of points on Ukraine "can be used" as the basis for future agreements
Russian diplomat slams Kiev’s attack on civilians in Kherson Region as act of terrorism
The countries for whom international humanitarian law still has a meaning should make a proper legal and political assessment of this inhumane act
Dmitriev calls Europeans 'poor' after von der Leyen’s promise
"President of the European Commission promises to work even harder on Western civilization’s suicide in 2026," Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev said
Trump criticizes George Clooney's acquisition of French citizenship
The US leader pointed out that France is "in the midst of a major crime problem because of its absolutely horrendous handling of immigration"
34 drones downed when approaching Moscow at New Year night, January 1
This was reported by Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin
Visa-free travel between Russia and South Africa comes into effect
A spokesman for the consular department of the Russian embassy in South Africa told TASS that Russian nationals can enjoy 90-day visa-free stay in South Africa once every calendar year
Putin believes rumors of his 'palace' were used in scheme to brainwash Russians
Putin says the palace he allegedly owns doesn’t belong to him or his relatives
Russian MiG-31 jets did not violate Estonian airspace — top brass
Three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets made a scheduled flight from Karelia to an airfield in the Kaliningrad Region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported
Russian weapons highly competitive on world arms market Egyptian experts
As for the Egyptian military hardware, it contains about a third of Russian-made weapons
Over 500,000 Ukrainian troops killed or wounded in action in 2025
Besides, Russian forces destroyed 19 Ukrainian warplanes, over 50 missile systems, more than 67,000 drones, and over 6,500 tanks and other armored combat vehicles in 2025
Russian army advances near Pokrovsk despite massive attacks by Ukrainian drones
According to military expert Vitaly Kiselev, the Russian troops are still making gains under these challenging conditions
Six children listed on Ukraine’s database of unwanted persons on New Year’s Eve
This is not the first time that children’s personal data has been published on the Mirotvorets website
Ukraine loses 32 dugouts and 10 drones during day from actions of battlegroup South
Russian forces also destroyed two enemy UAV control points
Fire destroys 150-year-old church building in Amsterdam
There is a danger of the building collapsing
Turkmenistan takes over as CIS chair
Stanislav Pritchin, Head of the Central Asia Department at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of World Economy and International Relations, said that the fact that Turkmenistan takes the reins of the CIS chairmanship shows that the country views this organization as important and effective
Zelensky will have to hide for rest of life, Medvedev predicts
"The stinking Kiev bastard is trying to derail the settlement of the conflict", Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman said
FACTBOX: Major natural disasters of 2025
In January, large-scale forest fires erupted in southern California, affecting Los Angeles, Ventura, and Orange counties, destroying more than 16,000 buildings
Putin's New Year's address lasted 3 minutes 20 seconds
It became one of the shortest New Year's addresses of the president
Drone attack on cafe, hotel in Kherson Region kills at least 24 people
The governor pointed out that the attack had come right about midnight
Zelensky, in impotent rage, decided to take it out on civilians — Russian MFA
The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case over a terrorist act
Africa to become world leader in economic growth in 2026 — IMF
Despite the influx of foreign investment, some countries, such as the Central African Republic, will remain among the least electrified on the planet
Russia downs 168 Ukrainian UAVs over regions overnight — Defense Ministry
61 of them were destroyed over the territory of the Bryansk Region
Zohran Mamdani sworn in as New York city mayor
The ceremony was administered by New York Attorney General Letitia James
Trump administration recalls heads of nearly 30 foreign diplomatic missions — news agency
According to its information, the heads of US missions abroad have been notified that their terms in their current positions will expire in January
Lux Express to launch bus service from St. Petersburg to Helsinki on December 13
From December 14 to January 14, six out of eight checkpoints on the Finnish-Russian border will be closed, cargo traffic through Vainikkala station will continue, the statement says
Lukashenko says Slovakia’s PM to visit Belarus
According to the press service of the head of Belarus, Lukashenko noted that he would be glad to see Fico on Belarusian soil to discuss strategic issues of interstate cooperation
Russia calls upon OHCHR to publicly condemn Kiev’s terrorist attack
Russian Permanent to the United Nations Office and other International Organizations in Geneva Gennady Gatilov emphasized that "concealing this tragedy would be tantamount to open complicity and participation"
Hotel, cafe in Khorly were attacked by large UAVs capable of carrying 15 kg of explosives
According to security officials, the drones must have carried 10-15 kilograms of TNT
Russia expects global bodies to impartially assess Ukrainian attacks on Belgorod — envoy
"We want an unbiased view of the events that are taking place," Rodion Miroshnik said
Russia hails Moldovans’ striving for sovereign development — embassy
"Russia doesn’t interfere into Moldova’s domestic affairs, respects its sovereignty, neutral status and territorial integrity," the statement reads
Bulgaria should support efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine — president
Rumen Radev noted that 2025 brought the first hopes for ending the conflict
Russian gas exports to Europe via TurkStream pipeline reach record levels in 2025
The previous peak of 1.68 billion cubic meters was recorded in October 2025
IN BRIEF: What is known about Israeli strikes on Iran
The IDF have carried out airstrikes on Iranian missile manufacturing facilities and surface-to-air missile arrays
Putin hears report on Ukrainian strike on Khorly — Kremlin spokesman
According to Dmitry Peskov, "the regional governor briefed the head of state on the investigative actions and also announced that as the investigative team's work progresses and the bodies of the dead are being identified, and information and names will be published on the regional administration's website"
First list of those killed by Kiev’s drone strike on seaside cafe published
Identification of all other victims will be possible only after a special genetic examination
Russia’s Aerospace Forces down Ukraine’s Su-27 fighter jet
In addition, Russian air defenses downed a smart bomb and 250 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles
Cyprus takes over six-month presidency of EU Council from Denmark
Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides noted that his country was assuming the EU Council presidency “against the backdrop of acute geopolitical upheaval and unpredictability”
Head of Russian delegation in Vienna talks about obscenity of Europeans at OSCE site
Head of the Russian delegation to the Vienna talks on military security and arms control Yulia Zhdanova also noted that "there is a total degradation of the negotiating culture among the Europeans"
Diplomat points to OHCHR biasedness due to silence after attack on Putin’s residence
Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Geneva Office and other Geneva-based international organizations Gennady Gatilov noted that an increasing number of states condemned the Kiev regime's terrorist attack
The ones 'doubting' victims in Ukrainian drone attack in Khorly have no conscience
"If there are doubts, these are only in respect of clean habits of the doubters," Official Spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said
BRICS expansion enhances group's economic standing — UAE Finance Ministry
In August 2023, six new members were invited to join the BRICS group, including Argentina, but in late December it refused to join
Russia’s Battlegroup West repels three Ukrainian attacks on Kupyansk direction — top brass
Russian forces also struck energy facilities used for Ukraine's military-industrial complex
Double tax convention between Russia, the UAE become effective
The agreement will promote mutual attraction of investments
Ukrainian army launches over 80 drones at Russia’s Belgorod Region in past day
A drone strike on a car near the Krasivo farming community in the Borisovsky District left a man injured; he was taken to the hospital in serious condition
Fourteen drones destroyed in Tula Region — governor
Nobody was injured, Governor Dmitry Milyaev said
TASS publishes footage from scene of Ukrainian attack on hotel, cafe in Khorly
Footage from the tragedy’s aftermath has been released by the agency, depicting the extent of the destruction
Russia needs communications systems resistant to EW — expert
According to Andrey Bezrukov, the key development trend and the main solution for combating electronic warfare systems is drones’ complete autonomy, their own onboard intelligence
Russian army destroys Ukraine's underground bunkers in Zaporozhye Region
Zaporozhye Region Governor Yevgeny Balitsky stressed that the seizure of Gulyaipole would pave the way for the liberation of the entire Zaporozhye Region
Russia to maintain continuity in key areas of cooperation within CSTO — Lavrov
"Given geopolitical tensions, we set ourselves the goals of further consolidating CSTO member states, strengthening allied ties, and deepening coordination on key international issues," the minister noted
Kiev did not make suspect in Trump assassination mercenary, deeming him 'off' — newspaper
According to the sources, Ryan Wesley Routh tried to join the Ukrainian Foreign Legion, but was rejected
Over 100,000 consumers left without power in Ukraine’s western Volyn Region
Air raid sirens went off in the region last night; local media outlets reported explosions in the town of Lutsk
Actual death toll in Gaza is ten times as high as officially reported — UN
According to special rapporteur Francesca Albanese, if this figure is verified, some 380,000 of them are children under five
Trump sees diminishing leverage for Kiev as settlement stalls — expert
According to Peter Kuznick, the US leader "even restrained his usual penchant for saying how 'perfect' meetings are and how much was achieved"
Ukraine’s 201 UAVs shot down over Russian regions in 7 hours
51 of them were neutralized over the territory of the Belgorod Region
Romania joins program to buy US weapons for Ukraine
Romania will allocate 50 million euro to purchase weapons for Ukraine
FACTBOX: Cities awarded Russia’s New Year’s capital title
Ryazan has taken on the title of the New Year’s capital for the second time during the project’s existence
Dmitriev asks whether Western media cover tragedy in Kherson Region
Kirill Dmitriev wrote this on the X, making a repost of a blogger that wrote about the terrorist attack in Khorly
Every third Russian decorates their New Year’s tree with Soviet toys – poll
Experts also found that 75% of respondents confirmed that their families still preserve tree decorations from previous generations
About 40 people killed in explosion at Swiss ski resort
According to the paper, at least 100 people have suffered injuries
US may agree on normalizing relations with Russia in 2026 without EU participation — Orban
Orban believes that while the West previously managed to demonstrate unity, "that is now over"
INTERVIEW: Effect of Trump’s new approach to Ukraine felt at UN — diplomat
The US avoids anti-Russian attacks and calls for a peace agreement, noted Polyansky
Attack on Putin's residence was guided by NATO systems, expert says
Andrey Marochko believes that disrupting negotiations on a peace settlement of the conflict was Kiev's primary aim in the attack
Russian government extends parallel import mechanism through 2026
The list of goods permitted for parallel import will be reduced in categories where Russian manufacturers or companies from friendly countries have largely replaced firms from unfriendly countries, namely in cosmetics, electronics, and light industry, the ministry said
Press review: US intel leaks – cui bono? and Europe seeks safe space between US, China
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, April 11th
FIB Executive to study IOC recommendations on Russians’ access to tournaments
Although the FIB Congress agenda was finalized and published prior to the IOC's communication, Adamfi confirmed that the Executive Board will deliberate on this issue at its next meeting
Third of Ukrainian troops surrender near Lisichansk, LPR’s envoy to Russia says
According to Rodion Miroshnik, the operation to liberate the LPR would be brought to an end as soon as the operation in Lisichansk was finished
Putin orders to expand security belt on border with Ukraine in 2026
"This is a very important task," the Russian president said
