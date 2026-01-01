MOSCOW, January 2. /TASS/. Ukraine under the terrorist regime of Vladimir Zelensky has no right to exist as a state, Viktor Medvedchuk, the leader of the Other Ukraine movement told TASS in a comment on the Ukrainian attack against a caf· and a hotel in the Kherson Region.

In violation of norms of international law and antiterrorist conventions of the UN, "a group of persons with Vladimir Zelensky, which usurped the power in Ukraine, resorts to committing terrorist acts in the territory of the Russian Federation, linked with deliberate murder of civilian population, which is the state terrorism, and the country itself - is the terrorist state," Medvedchuk said.

"Such state has no right to exist. It should be destroyed and the Ukrainian people should determine their future," he stressed.