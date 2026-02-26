UK sanctions on Rosatom entities won’t affect construction of NPP in Kazakhstan — agency

ASTANA, February 26. /TASS/. UK sanctions against companies of Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom do not affect legal entities working on the first nuclear power plant project in Kazakhstan, the press service of the republic's Agency for Atomic Energy told reporters.

"The sanctions affect only certain legal entities and individuals within the Rosatom corporation.

The Agency for Atomic Energy does not have contractual relations with these sanctioned companies and does not plan to engage them as subcontractors for the construction of a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan," the statement read.

The agency also noted that work on the NPP project continues as planned, and that the agency is closely monitoring the development of sanctions policies in individual countries and taking into account the corresponding risks in further work on the project. On February 24, the UK government added several entities of the Rosatom state corporation to its sanctions list against Russia. According to the government portal, these entities include Rosatom Energy Projects JSC and Rusatom Overseas, a company affiliated with the state corporation.

In 2024, Kazakhstan held a referendum on the construction of its first nuclear power plant, with a majority of voters supporting its construction. Last year, Kazakhstan's Agency for Atomic Energy announced that Rosatom would lead the construction consortium. The plant was named Balkhash and will be built in the Almaty region. The survey work is already underway.