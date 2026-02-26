US may approve restart of reactor in Tehran — media

NEW YORK, February 26. /TASS/. In ongoing nuclear talks with Iran, the United States is considering permitting the Islamic republic to restart a research reactor in Tehran for medical purposes, The Wall Street Journal reports, citing unnamed US officials.

The newspaper notes that Washington continues to insist on zero uranium enrichment by the Islamic republic, but at the same time, the US negotiating team "could be open to allowing Iran to restart a nuclear reactor in Tehran that can process very low enrichment for medical purposes."

On February 26, the US and Iran are holding their third round of talks on the nuclear issue in Geneva. According to Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei, this round's agenda remains the same, with Tehran pushing for the US to lift sanctions and recognize its right to peaceful nuclear energy.