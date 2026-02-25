Russia remains committed to its stance on need for establishing Palestinian state

MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. Russia has not changed its stance on the need for establishing a Palestinian state within the 1967 borders, with its capital in East Jerusalem, a high-ranking Russian foreign ministry official said.

"In a broader context of the Palestinian-Israeli settlement, we reiterate our commitment to the universally recognized international legal framework with a central two-state formula that envisages an independent State of Palestine within the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, coexisting with Israel in peace and security," Kirill Logvinov, director of the ministry’s international organizations department, told TASS.

According to Logvinov, Moscow reiterates the invariability and consistency of its approaches to Gaza. "We stand for a real ceasefire and all-round humanitarian assistance, and welcome the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners," he added.