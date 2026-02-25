British army, air force begin preparations for deployment to Ukraine — Defense Secretary

LONDON, February 25. /TASS/. The British army and air force have begun preparing for deployment in Ukraine after the cessation of hostilities, Defense Secretary John Healey said.

He told the House of Commons that the multinational force for Ukraine will be deployed after peace is achieved to ensure security in the skies and at sea and the future restoration of the Ukrainian army. The British army and the Royal Air Force are currently holding exercises in preparation for the deployment.

Healey said he had already accelerated the allocation of 200 million pounds ($270 million) so that the forces have the necessary equipment for deployment.

Russia has consistently opposed NATO presence in Ukraine. Earlier, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that ensuring Ukraine's security through "foreign military intervention in some part of Ukrainian territory" would be unacceptable for Russia.