West wants to escalate Ukraine conflict to global level — Russian delegation in Vienna

VIENNA, February 25 /TASS/. The West is trying to escalate the conflict between Russia and Ukraine into a global confrontation, Yulia Zhdanova, head of the Russian delegation at the disarmament talks in Vienna, said.

"It is obvious to everyone that it is not Russia that is advancing its military infrastructure toward the borders of NATO member states. Russia does not deploy its military bases around the world and does not wage a proxy war against NATO members. Instead, the whole world is witnessing a new chapter in the anti-Russian policy of the collective West, which, by extracting money from its own taxpayers, is seeking to turn the conflict in Ukraine into a phase of global confrontation," she said at a regular meeting of a specialized forum of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe.

"Of course, those who are obstructing peace in Ukraine and sponsoring the war there cannot expect a place at the negotiating table to end it," the diplomat added.